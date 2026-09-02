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Ajay Devgn-led horror thriller goes on floors; actor teases 'darr ka mahaul...'

Writer and director Abhishek Pathak is all set to take 'Drishyam The Conclusion' forward, where the second part ends with a fresh story.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 02:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 02:44 PM IST
Ajay Devgn-led horror thriller goes on floors; actor teases 'darr ka mahaul...'
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Ajay Devgn-led horror thriller goes on floors; actor teases 'darr ka mahaul...'
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