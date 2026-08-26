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  • /Ajay Devgn mourns demise of debut movie 'Phool Aur Kaante's director Kuku Kohli, says 'grateful for the faith you had in me'

Ajay Devgn mourns demise of debut movie 'Phool Aur Kaante's director Kuku Kohli, says 'grateful for the faith you had in me'

Kuku Kohli death: Kuku Kohli played a significant role in shaping Ajay's career by giving him his first break with Phool Aur Kaante, which was released in 1991.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 02:03 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 02:07 PM IST
Ajay Devgn mourns demise of debut movie 'Phool Aur Kaante's director Kuku Kohli, says 'grateful for the faith you had in me'
Image Credit: File Photo

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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