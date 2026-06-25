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Ajay Devgn remembers father Veeru Devgan with rare video on birth anniversary

Ajay Devgn paid a heartfelt tribute to his late father, legendary action director Veeru Devgan, on his birth anniversary. Sharing a rare behind-the-scenes video, the actor revisited cherished memories and the special bond they shared on and off film sets.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 07:54 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 07:54 PM IST
Ajay Devgn remembers father Veeru Devgan with rare video on birth anniversary
Image Credit: Ajay Devgn, Instagram

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