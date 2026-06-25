Ajay Devgn remembers father Veeru Devgan with rare video on birth anniversary

In the video, the veteran action director can be seen closely supervising the stunts and instructing his son, highlighting the strong professional bond they shared alongside their father-son relationship. The late action director also spoke about his wish to see his son become an actor. "Since his birth, I had a feeling that he was bound to become an actor. I wanted to become an actor, I came with the same wish in my heart. But when I realised that it wasn't possible, I decided to make my son an actor," Veeru Devgan said in the video.