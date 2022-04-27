MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who is gearing up for the release of his film 'Runway 34', publicly replied to Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep`s opinion on Hindi not being the national language of India, on Wednesday.

The 'Singham' actor took to his Twitter and tagged Sudeep as he tweeted, "Brother, if Hindi is not our national language according to you, then why do you release films made in your mother tongue dubbed in Hindi? Hindi is our mother tongue, and our national language, and it will always be. Jana Gana Mana."

Sudeep had earlier made a comment at the film launch of 'R: The Deadliest Gangster Ever'. When probed about a Kannada film becoming a pan-Indian hit, Sudeep told media, "You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I'd like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it's not happening. Today, we are making films that are going everywhere."

Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir _ https://t.co/w1jIugFid6 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest,,, as I said the line in a totally different context.

Mch luv and wshs to you always.

Hoping to seeing you soon.

______ — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

And sir @ajaydevgn ,,

I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi.

No offense sir,,,but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!!

Don't we too belong to India sir.

_ — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

Translation & interpretations are perspectives sir. Tats the reason not reacting wothout knowing the complete matter,,,matters.:)

I don't blame you @ajaydevgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if i had received a tweet from u for a creative reason.

Luv&Regards__ https://t.co/lRWfTYfFQi — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

Incidentally, Ajay was recently seen in a cameo appearance in superstar director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, 'RRR' along with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. The film, which was a pan-India release, was dubbed in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

