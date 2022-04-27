हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn responds to Kiccha Sudeep, says Hindi is India's national language, sparks language row

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn responded to Kiccha Sudeep's comment on Hindi no longer being India's national language and said that Hindi will always be 'our national language and mother tongue'.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who is gearing up for the release of his film 'Runway 34', publicly replied to Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep`s opinion on Hindi not being the national language of India, on Wednesday.

The 'Singham' actor took to his Twitter and tagged Sudeep as he tweeted, "Brother, if Hindi is not our national language according to you, then why do you release films made in your mother tongue dubbed in Hindi? Hindi is our mother tongue, and our national language, and it will always be. Jana Gana Mana."

Sudeep had earlier made a comment at the film launch of 'R: The Deadliest Gangster Ever'. When probed about a Kannada film becoming a pan-Indian hit, Sudeep told media, "You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I'd like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it's not happening. Today, we are making films that are going everywhere."

Replying to him, Kiccha Sudeep replied, "Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir (sic)."

His next tweet could be read, "I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest,,, as I said the line in a totally different context. Mch luv and wshs to you always. Hoping to seeing you soon (sic)."

Kiccha Sudeep's last tweet in the lot mentions that he understood Ajay’s text written in Hindi and it is because the language is respected, loved and learnt. He further wondered what Ajay's response would be if he replied in Kannada. "And sir @ajaydevgn,,I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi. No offense sir,,,but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!! Don't we too belong to India sir (sic)."

Kiccha Sudeep said at an event that "Hindi is no more a national language", in the wake of South films shattering records at the box office. This didn’t go down well with Ajay Devgn, who then took to social media to object him. 

Incidentally, Ajay was recently seen in a cameo appearance in superstar director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, 'RRR' along with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. The film, which was a pan-India release, was dubbed in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Ajay DevgnAjay Devgn controversyKiccha Sudeepnational languageKannada films
