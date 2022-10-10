NewsLifestylePeople
SS RAJAMOULI

Ajay Devgn to Jr NTR, celebrities send warm wishes to 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli on his birthday

From his debut movie Student No.1 to RRR, SS Rajamouli has been bestowed with many awards including three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards South, and five state Nandi Awards.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 05:03 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • SS Rajamouli celebrates his birthday today
  • Celebrities have extended their wish on the day
  • The filmmaker's last directorial was 'RRR'

Trending Photos

Mumbai: As October 10th marked the 49th birthday of SS Rajamouli, celebrities extended warm birthday wishes to the ace director on social media.

Taking to his social media handle, Ajay Devgn dropped a sweet birthday wish for Rajamouli. In the picture, Ajay and Rajamouli were seen shaking hands and smiling. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy birthday dear Rajamouli Sir. Have a fabulous one. I love your vision & all of us love your cinema. Keep making proud Sir. Most importantly, today is your day @ssrajamouli."

Here is the post shared by the actor:

Ajay worked with the aced director in the blockbuster film `RRR`. He essayed the role of Alluri Venkatarama Raju, the father of Ram Charan`s character in the film.Jr NTR penned down a sweet birthday wish for the `Baahubali director. Sharing the picture featuring himself and the director, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Jakkanna. Wishing you the best as always."

Here is the post shared by the actor:

Sai Dharam Tej took to his Twitter handle and shared the solo picture of Rajamouli, he wrote, "Wishing the Pride and Torch bearer of Indian Cinema, @ssrajamouli garu a very Happy Birthday. May you keep achieving all the glory and love that you deserve. #HBDSSRajaMouli garu."

Rajamouli, best-known as one of the best and most acclaimed Indian film directors, screenwriters, and stunt choreographers, is well-recognised for his work in the Indian film industry. From his debut movie Student No.1 to RRR, SS Rajamouli has been bestowed with many awards including three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards South, and five state Nandi Awards.

RRR`s overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic and cultural barriers. 

SS Rajamouli has also applied to the Academy for Oscars consideration in the general category. RRR team has asked for consideration in categories including-- Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt) and more.

