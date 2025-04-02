Ajay Devgn Turns 56: Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, And More Bollywood Celebs Shower Birthday Wishes

Ajay Devgn's 56th Birthday: Bollywood icon Ajay Devgn turns 56 today, i.e., April 2, and the film industry joined in to wish him a happy birthday. Actor, producer, and fans alike showered the actor with love and warmth in the form of heartfelt messages, social media tributes, and wishes for the Singham actor. On this special occasion, many Bollywood stars took to their social media to wish Ajay Devgn, expressing their love for his acting skills, dedication, and iconic on-screen persona.

Kajol’s Playful Wish for Her Soulmate

Ajay Devgn’s wife and actress Kajol shared a witty yet loving message on her X account, writing: "All the cool people were born in August but we don’t mind wishing u a happy birthday ;) …. thank u for always being older than me @ajaydevgn"

All the cool people were born in August but we don't mind wishing u a happy birthday ;) …. thank u for always being older than me @ajaydevgn

Sanjay Dutt’s Heartfelt Message

Longtime friend and co-star Sanjay Dutt extended his wishes with a touching post: "Happy Birthday Raju, Wishing you another year of success and happiness, keep shining brother @ajaydevgn"

Happy Birthday Raju, Wishing you another year of success and happiness, keep shining brother @ajaydevgn

Kareena Kapoor’s Sweet Tribute

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to Instagram to post a picture with Ajay, writing: "Happy Birthday Singham. Biggest hug and bigger love always @ajaydevgn"

Rakul Preet Singh’s Appreciation Post

Ajay’s De De Pyaar De co-star Rakul Preet Singh expressed her admiration in an Instagram story: "Happy Birthday, Ajay Sir! Working with you has been an incredible experience - your dedication, talent and humility always inspire me. Wishing you a year filled with success, happiness and countless memorable moments."

Sidharth Malhotra’s Special Wish

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is soon to become a dad, shared his love for Ajay with a heartfelt message: "Happy birthday @ajaydevgn sir, here's to an amazing year ahead. Big love and hug!"

Bollywood Production Houses Extend Warm Wishes

Several production houses also shared their admiration for the Singham actor on his birthday.

Ajay Devgn’s production house, Devgn Films, shared a powerful post on X:

"The walk of a lion, the charisma of a superstar - Our No. 1 since Day 1! Happy Birthday @ajaydevgn" along with a striking clip from Singham Again.

"The walk of a lion, the charisma of a superstar - Our No. 1 since Day 1! Happy Birthday @ajaydevgn"

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions celebrated Ajay’s impactful presence in Bollywood, posting:

"He who makes our hearts race with his roaring performances! Happy birthday, @ajaydevgn!"

He who makes our hearts race with his roaring performances!

"He who makes our hearts race with his roaring performances! Happy birthday, @ajaydevgn!"

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bhansali Productions acknowledged Ajay’s powerful screen presence:

"Some rule with fear, some with respect - Karim Lala did both! Wishing the ever-iconic @ajaydevgn a birthday as powerful as his presence."

Ajay Devgn’s Upcoming Film: Raid 2

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of Raid 2, the sequel to his 2018 hit Raid. The film, featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, is set to release in theaters on May 1, 2025.