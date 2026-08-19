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  • /Ajay Devgn visits Trimbakeshwar temple with son Yug during Sawan, fans gather outside amid tight security

Ajay Devgn visits Trimbakeshwar temple with son Yug during Sawan, fans gather outside amid tight security

Ajay Devgn visited the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in Nashik with son Yug during Sawan, with fans gathering outside as the actor offered prayers under tight security.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 07:50 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 07:50 PM IST
Ajay Devgn visits Trimbakeshwar temple with son Yug during Sawan, fans gather outside amid tight security
Image Credit: Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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