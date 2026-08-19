/Ajay Devgn visits Trimbakeshwar temple with son Yug during Sawan, fans gather outside amid tight security

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn visited the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in Nashik, Maharashtra, on August 18, accompanied by his son Yug. The actor made the temple visit during the holy month of Sawan and offered prayers amid tight security. Photos and videos from the visit have since surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of the father-son duo.
After offering prayers at the temple, Ajay was seen making his way out while holding Yug's hand. A crowd had gathered outside the temple, with several fans waiting to catch a glimpse of the actor. Security personnel stayed close as Ajay and his son walked through the gathering.
During the visit, Ajay also met priests and interacted with some locals before heading towards the temple trustee's office. Watch the video here:
The actor has often spoken about his faith in Lord Shiva and has visited several well-known temples over the years. After the release of Drishyam 2, Ajay had also travelled to Varanasi and offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
While his temple visit has caught fans' attention, Ajay is also gearing up for a new television stint. The actor will make his television debut as the host of the first 10 episodes of Crime Patrol 2026 - Crime Ka Current Season.
Ajay recently featured in a promotional video for the upcoming crime series, where he spoke about how people known to victims can sometimes be involved in serious crimes.
In the promo, he said, "They teach us in childhood to beware of strangers. To keep the house locked at night. But in many cases today, the culprit is someone you know."
He added, "This time on Crime Patrol, we will bring you cases that shook the country. This is not to scare you, but to make you aware of what is happening. This time, I will be with you."
On the film front, Ajay will next be seen in Ranger. He will also return to one of his most popular comedy franchises with Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5.
The actor's return to the Golmaal series is expected to be closely watched by fans, especially with the film marking another chapter in the long-running comedy franchise.
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