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Ajay Devgn wishes son Yug on 16th birthday: ‘Still my favourite little troublemaker’

Ajay Devgn penned a heartfelt birthday note for his son Yug as he turned 16, calling him his ‘favourite little troublemaker’, while Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji also shared emotional wishes for the teenager.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 01:10 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 01:10 PM IST
Ajay Devgn wishes son Yug on 16th birthday: ‘Still my favourite little troublemaker’
Image Credit: Ajay Devgn, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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