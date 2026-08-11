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Ajay Devgn wishes Suniel Shetty on 65th birthday with rare throwback photo

Ajay Devgn marked Suniel Shetty’s 65th birthday with a rare vintage photograph of the two stars from their younger days, along with a heartfelt message celebrating their enduring friendship.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 04:46 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 04:46 PM IST
Ajay Devgn wishes Suniel Shetty on 65th birthday with rare throwback photo
Image Credit: Ajay Devgn, Instagram

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Ajay Devgn wishes Suniel Shetty on 65th birthday with rare throwback photo
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