Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Ajay Devgn's adorable birthday wish for Kajol: 'My best jokes have had the same audience'

Ajay Devgn's adorable birthday wish for Kajol: 'My best jokes have had the same audience'

Kajol has built a celebrated career spanning more than three decades, delivering memorable performances in films such as 'Baazigar', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth'.

Published: Aug 05, 2026, 02:08 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 02:08 PM IST
Ajay Devgn's adorable birthday wish for Kajol: 'My best jokes have had the same audience'
Image Credit: File Photo/Instagram

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ajay Devgn's adorable birthday wish for Kajol: 'My best jokes have had the same audience'
2
3
4
5