Ajaz Khan On The Run? Actor Unreachable After Rape FIR, Say Mumbai Police

New Delhi: Actor Ajaz Khan has been booked by the Mumbai Police following a rape complaint filed by a woman against the Bigg Boss 7 fame actor. Authorities say Khan has been untraceable since the FIR was lodged at Charkop Police Station, with his phone switched off.

According to a report by The Times of India, police were unable to locate the actor, and his phone number became unreachable shortly after the FIR was filed.

“An FIR has been registered at Charkop Police Station against actor Ajaz Khan for allegedly raping an actress. Police attempted to contact him after the case was filed, but his phone has been switched off. He is not in contact with the police. Officers went to his known location, but he was not present. A search is ongoing,” said Mumbai Police in an official statement.

Ajaz Khan is no stranger to controversy. Most recently, he has drawn criticism for hosting the latest show on the Ullu app, House Arrest. The reality series, which features 12 contestants, nine women and three men confined in a luxury villa, has come under fire for its explicit content. Viral clips from the show show Khan instructing contestants to act out various Kamasutra positions, prompting significant backlash on social media.

As a result, the Amboli Police have issued summons to both Khan and the owner of the Ullu app for allegedly streaming obscene content online.