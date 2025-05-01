Ajaz Khan’s OTT Show 'House Arrest' Sparks Uproar Over Obscene Content; Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Questions Ban Evasion

New Delhi: Streaming platform, Ullu, latest reality show, House Arrest has gone viral on social media for its explicit content, triggering outrage among numerous users.

Hosted by former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan, a viral clip from the show shows Khan instructing participants to perform various sex positions on camera. The clip has drawn severe criticism online for being "crass," "distasteful," and "deeply offensive." In one segment, when a female contestant expressed her unfamiliarity with sexual acts, Khan reportedly encouraged other contestants to demonstrate them live on camera, further fuelling public outrage.

One user commented, “They talk about on-camera sex positions. All this is shown on TV while the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting remains silent. Such shows must be stopped immediately.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi voiced concern over the lack of regulatory action, stating on X (formerly Twitter), “I have raised this in the Standing Committee that apps like Ullu and Alt Balaji have managed to evade I&B ministry’s ban on obscene content. I am still awaiting their response.”

Legal action has also been initiated. Advocate Vineet Jindal filed a formal complaint with the MIB and Delhi Police, calling the show “highly objectionable and offensive.” He urged authorities to take strict action against the platform, its producers, and participants. “Such vulgar content must not be allowed to circulate unchecked,” Jindal stated.

BJP Yuva Morcha Bihar chief Barun Raj Singh also appealed directly to Union I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, citing the show's potential harm to minors. “In this show, girls are made to take off their bras and panty . As the girls take off their underwear, the host of the show and the rest of the people boo and clap,” he wrote on X.

Critics also highlighted the platform’s broader track record. “The Ullu app, owned by founder and CEO Vibhu Agarwal, is known for targeting young audiences with bold content. It lacks proper age verification systems and risks violating the POCSO Act,” wrote one user.

As calls intensify for regulatory action, all eyes are now on the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to determine the future of such content on Indian streaming platforms.