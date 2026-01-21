Ajaz Khan Viral MMS Video Leak: Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant BREAKS His Silence After Delhi Influencer Shared Private Chats

New Delhi: Days after a video allegedly claiming to be that of ex-Bigg Boss 7 contestant and actor Ajaz Khan was widely circulated on social media, the star has broken his silence on the matter. He was also embroiled in a controversy related to a Delhi-based influencer named Fit Varsh who shared screenshots of a private chat between the two and made allegations against the star.

Ajaz Khan Breaks His Silence

According to Bollywoodshaadis report, on January 19, Ajaz Khan spoke regarding his recent controversies involving an alleged intimate MMS and leaked chat screenshots. In a now deleted Instagram post, he wrote:

"People forget that celebrities are humans first. They work hard, they entertain millions, and they carry pressure every single day. But somewhere in the noise, some individuals think exposing them or blackmailing them is a shortcut to fame. That's not courage, that's manipulation. Want truth? Bring facts. Want justice? Follow the law. But attacking someone just because they are public figures is not 'power,' it's an easy trap for attention."

Ajaz slammed fake MMS video rumours and clarified that it was not him in that intimate video. He also denied all the allegations made against him by the influencer in leaked chats.

Who Is Ajaz Khan?

Ajaz Khan has featured in movies such as Rakta Charitra and Allah Ke Banday and acted in several television daily soaps including Rahe Tera Aashirwaad and Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki. In 2013, Khan participated in Bigg Boss 7. He also appeared on the TV show Comedy Nights with Kapil which lead to controversy.

He also featured in Lakeer ka Fakeer and Dookudu and Naayak. Besides, he also did a music video 'Pal Pal' along with Saher Afsha.