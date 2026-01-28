Ajit Pawar Death: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others were killed when the aircraft they were travelling in crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said. The accident occurred while the plane was attempting to land at Baramati.

Pawar, 66, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was on board a Lear Jet 45 aircraft (registration VT-SSK) that was flying from Mumbai to Baramati.

The nation is in mourning following the tragedy, with several prominent figures, including actors Riteish Deshmukh, Anupam Kher, and MP Ravi Kishan, expressing their condolences over Pawar’s death.

Bollywood Celebs Mourn Tragic Demise

Actor Riteish Deshmukh expressed deep shock and grief over the sudden and tragic demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The actor, who is the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, paid a heartfelt tribute to Pawar, describing him as “one of Maharashtra’s most dynamic leaders.”

Deshmukh praised the late leader’s unwavering commitment to his work, sharp wit, and forthright nature. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote that he was “deeply shocked and terribly heartbroken” by the loss, noting Pawar’s zero tolerance for non-performance and his ability to constantly push and inspire those around him to excel. He added that Pawar never minced his words, possessed unmatched wit, and was widely loved across the state.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar paid tribute to late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar by sharing a message on his X handle. Mourning his demise, the Fashion director described Pawar as a towering figure in Maharashtra’s political landscape.

Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji . A towering figure in state politics, his loss is irreparable. Thoughts are with Sunetra ji , Parth, Jay, & the entire Pawar family members during this incredibly difficult time. Strength to them. #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/5KJUSoqqXu — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 28, 2026

Actor Anupam Kher expressed that he was “deeply shocked” by the passing of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. In a heartfelt note, he recalled Pawar as a gentle and kind personality whenever they met.

Deeply shocked and Saddened by the tragic passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dada. Whenever I met him he was very gentle and kind! My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/X0deqc6Z0W — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 28, 2026

Actress Nimrat Kaur also mourned Pawar’s demise, sharing her condolences on her Instagram story.

Actor Sanjay Dutt shared his thoughts following the tragic demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. In his note, he described Pawar as a “dynamic leader.”

Shocked and saddened by this tragic loss. He was one of the most dynamic leaders, leaving behind a lasting impact. My deepest condolences to the family and everyone affected. Prayers for strength and peace. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/o0MW3pxHqu — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) January 28, 2026

Actress Kangana Ranaut shared her reaction with ANI after learning about the news outside Parliament. Expressing her shock, she said, “Oh my god, that's horrible. This is such a horrible news. There are not enough words to express. I am speechless. Let me align emotions to give the statement."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar tragically died in a plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that all six passengers on board, including Pawar, lost their lives in the accident. The aircraft went down while attempting to land near Baramati, roughly an hour after departing from Mumbai.

Pawar’s family has rushed to the crash site following the tragedy.

The Deputy Chief Minister was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to attend a public meeting amid the ongoing Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.