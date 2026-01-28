Advertisement
Ajit Pawar Death: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs mourn Maharashtra Deputy CMs tragic demise
AJIT PAWAR DEATH

Ajit Pawar Death: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs mourn Maharashtra Deputy CM's tragic demise

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five others died in a plane crash near Baramati while travelling from Mumbai.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2026, 02:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ajit Pawar Death: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs mourn Maharashtra Deputy CM's tragic demise(Image: Instagram)

Ajit Pawar Death: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others were killed when the aircraft they were travelling in crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said. The accident occurred while the plane was attempting to land at Baramati.

Pawar, 66, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was on board a Lear Jet 45 aircraft (registration VT-SSK) that was flying from Mumbai to Baramati.

The nation is in mourning following the tragedy, with several prominent figures, including actors Riteish Deshmukh, Anupam Kher, and MP Ravi Kishan, expressing their condolences over Pawar’s death.

Bollywood Celebs Mourn Tragic Demise

Actor Riteish Deshmukh expressed deep shock and grief over the sudden and tragic demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The actor, who is the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, paid a heartfelt tribute to Pawar, describing him as “one of Maharashtra’s most dynamic leaders.”

Deshmukh praised the late leader’s unwavering commitment to his work, sharp wit, and forthright nature. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote that he was “deeply shocked and terribly heartbroken” by the loss, noting Pawar’s zero tolerance for non-performance and his ability to constantly push and inspire those around him to excel. He added that Pawar never minced his words, possessed unmatched wit, and was widely loved across the state.

Read Here | Ajit Pawar Death: Riteish Deshmukh 'deeply shocked' over Maharashtra Deputy CM's tragic death in plane crash

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar paid tribute to late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar by sharing a message on his X handle. Mourning his demise, the Fashion director described Pawar as a towering figure in Maharashtra’s political landscape.

Actor Anupam Kher expressed that he was “deeply shocked” by the passing of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. In a heartfelt note, he recalled Pawar as a gentle and kind personality whenever they met.

Actress Nimrat Kaur also mourned Pawar’s demise, sharing her condolences on her Instagram story.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar Death: Ajay Devgn mourns loss of Maharashtra Deputy CM, says 'shocked and saddened'

Actor Sanjay Dutt shared his thoughts following the tragic demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. In his note, he described Pawar as a “dynamic leader.”

Actress Kangana Ranaut shared her reaction with ANI after learning about the news outside Parliament. Expressing her shock, she said, “Oh my god, that's horrible. This is such a horrible news. There are not enough words to express. I am speechless. Let me align emotions to give the statement."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar tragically died in a plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that all six passengers on board, including Pawar, lost their lives in the accident. The aircraft went down while attempting to land near Baramati, roughly an hour after departing from Mumbai.

Pawar’s family has rushed to the crash site following the tragedy.

The Deputy Chief Minister was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to attend a public meeting amid the ongoing Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

