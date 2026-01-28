Mumbai: Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Wednesday condoled the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, stating that the untimely demise of the NCP chief had left him "deeply shocked" and "heartbroken."

Deshmukh, who knew the late leader personally, took to social media to mourn the loss of one of the state's most influential political figures.

"Deeply shocked and terribly heartbroken to learn that we have lost Ajit Dada in a tragic accident. One of Maharashtra's most dynamic leaders, he had zero tolerance for non-performance and constantly pushed and inspired those around him to excel," he wrote on X.

Deeply shocked and terribly heartbroken to learn that we have lost Ajit Dada in a tragic accident. One of Maharashtra’s most dynamic leaders, he had zero tolerance for non-performance and constantly pushed and inspired those around him to excel. He never minced his words, his wit… pic.twitter.com/nGQ3M1xf0Z — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 28, 2026

"He never minced his words, his wit was unmatched, and he was deeply loved across the state. His untimely demise leaves behind a huge loss and an irreplaceable void," the actor added.

Deshmukh also recalled his numerous interactions with Pawar and the kindness he always received from the late leader. "I have had the pleasure of interacting with him numerous times, and I will always remember the kindness he showered upon me. My deepest condolences to the Pawar family, his loved ones, and millions of supporters."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar, along with his co-passengers, died when the chartered aircraft they were traveling in crashed near the landing runway of Baramati airport Wednesday morning. Visuals from the site showed the plane engulfed in flames, with smoke billowing. Pawar was onboard with two other personnel (one PSO and one attendant) and two crew members.

Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zila Parishad Elections. He had been in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other officials were also present.