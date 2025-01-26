Ajith Kumar Expressed Gratitude On Padma Bhushan Honour: ''Truly Grateful For This...''

"I wish my late father had lived to see this day": Ajith Kumar on being conferred Padma Bhushan

Actor Ajith Kumar expressed gratitude to the government for honouring him with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour.

On behalf of Ajith, his manager Suresh Chandra issued a statement on his X account that read, "I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the esteemed Padma Award by the President of India. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu and the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for this prestigious honour. It is a privilege to be recognized at such a level and I am truly grateful for this generous acknowledgment of my contributions to our nation."

Ajith also remembered his late father, hoping he would have been proud of the legacy he had achieved.

"I wish my late father had lived to see this day. Yet, I like to think he would be proud that his spirit and legacy live on in all that I do. I want to thank my mother for her unconditional love and the sacrifices that enabled me to become all that I could be," he added.

The Tamil superstar also acknowledged the love of his fans and colleagues he has received in his journey so far.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to the members of the film industry, including my distinguished seniors, various peers, and untold others. Your inspiration, collaboration, and support have been instrumental in my journey, including the pursuit of my passion in other areas as well. I am also grateful for the kind support, over the years, of the motor racing fraternity and the sports pistol and rifle shooting community. I thank the Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC), the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), the National Rifle Association of India, and the Chennai Rifle Club for their encouragement of sports and the community of sportspersons," the statement read.

"To Shalini, my wife and companion of nearly 25 wonderful years: Your partnership has been a joy and cornerstone of my success. And to my children, Anoushka and Aadvik: You are my pride and the light of my life, motivating me to set an example for how to do well and live right. Lastly, to all my fans, supporters, and well-wishers: Your unwavering love and support have fueled my passion and dedication. This award is as much yours as it is mine. Thank you all for this incredible honour and for being part of this journey. I am committed to continuing to serve with integrity and passion and wish you all just as well on your own journeys," Ajith added.

Ajith made his debut in 1993 with Amaravathi, and since then he has been entertaining audience with his acting skills. Vaalee, Mugavari, Mankatha and Yennai Arindhaalankatha are some of his blockbuster films.

Ajith is also a sports enthusiast. He has an impressive history in motorsports. He has competed in the Asian Formula BMW Championship, the British Formula 3 Championship, and even raced in the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

Ajith also began his racing career with motorcycle racing, competing in the National Motorcycle Racing Championship.

He also owns the racing team Ajith Kumar Racing. He launched his team in September last year.