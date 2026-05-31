Ajith Kumar performs last rites of Mother Mohini Mani in Chennai; CM Vijay, Trisha and film fraternity pay respects

Chennai: The last rites of Mohini Mani, mother of Tamil cinema star Ajith Kumar, were held in Chennai on Sunday amid the presence of family members, relatives, film personalities and well-wishers.

Mohini Mani, 84, passed away on Saturday due to age-related ailments. Mohini Mani had been residing at the family’s home in Palavakkam and had reportedly been undergoing treatment for age-related health complications in recent days. Her demise has triggered widespread grief among members of the film fraternity, political leaders and Ajith Kumar’s large fan base across Tamil Nadu.

Ajith Kumar, one of Tamil cinema’s leading actors and an avid international car racer, was in Dubai when his mother passed away. Upon receiving the news, he immediately returned to Chennai on Saturday night to be with his family.

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The actor had earlier suffered a personal loss in 2023 when his father, P. Subramaniam, passed away following prolonged illness. The death of Mohini Mani marks another major bereavement for the actor and his family.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay visited Ajith Kumar’s residence in Palavakkam and personally conveyed his condolences to the actor and his family members.

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The Chief Minister spent time with the bereaved family and expressed his sympathies over the loss.

Several prominent personalities from the Tamil film industry also paid their respects.

Veteran actor and politician R. Sarathkumar, actor Nassar, and actress Trisha Krishnan visited Ajith Kumar’s residence and consoled the actor and his family members.

The funeral procession carrying Mohini Mani’s mortal remains commenced from Injambakkam and proceeded to the Besant Nagar Crematorium. Ajith Kumar and family members followed the hearse as mourners gathered along the route to pay their final respects.

At the crematorium, Ajith Kumar performed the last rites of his mother in accordance with family traditions. Relatives, close friends and members of the film fraternity attended the solemn ceremony.

The passing of Mohini Mani has evoked an emotional response from fans and well-wishers across the country, many of whom took to social media to offer condolences and support to the actor. Messages of sympathy continued to pour in throughout the day from political leaders, celebrities and members of the public, reflecting the affection and respect enjoyed by Ajith Kumar and his family. Mohini Mani is remembered by those close to her as a quiet and supportive presence in the life of one of Tamil cinema’s most beloved stars.