Ajith Kumar returns to Chennai after mother Mohini Mani's demise; CM Vijay pays visit to residence

Chennai: Popular actor Ajith Kumar returned to Chennai from Dubai following the demise of his mother, Mohini Mani, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 85 due to age-related ailments and health complications.



The actor arrived in the city and proceeded to his residence in the Injambakkam-Palavakkam area on the outskirts of Chennai to pay his last respects to his mother.



His arrival drew significant attention, with a large number of supporters and media personnel gathering outside the residence.



Ajith Kumar reached his home amid tight police security arrangements as authorities managed the crowd assembled outside the premises.



Following the news of Mohini Mani's passing, members of the film fraternity, political leaders and fans have been expressing their condolences to the actor and his family.



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay also shared a condolence message on the passing of Mohini Mani.



"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mrs. Mohini Ammaiyar, the mother of my dear friend, actor Thiru. Ajith Kumar. I pray for her soul to rest at the feet of the Almighty. I express my deepest condolences to my friend, Thiru. Ajith Kumar, who has lost the mother who stood as a shield and supported him in all walks of life, and to his family," the message read.

Also Read: Ajith Kumar's brother Anil Kumar shares FIRST statement after mother Mohini Mani's demise

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin sent his condolences to Ajith Kumar's family in a post on his X handle.



"I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mrs. Mohini Mani, mother of my dear brother Mr. Ajithkumar. I have no words to console Mr. Ajithkumar, who must be withering in grief at the loss of the mother who gave him life and took joy in watching him reach great heights. May the beautiful moments spent with his mother stand as support for him to recover from this sorrow. My deepest condolences and comfort to Mr. Ajithkumar and his family," he wrote.

Actor Kamal Haasan wrote, "I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Ajitkumar's mother, Mrs. Moghini Mani. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Ajitkumar and his family, who are grieving the loss of their beloved mother," in a post on X.

BJP leader K. Annamalai wrote, "The news of the demise of Mrs. Mohini, mother of Mr. Ajith Kumar, the actor and racing enthusiast, due to old age, brings immense sorrow. At this hour of grief, I convey my deepest condolences to Mr. Ajith Kumar and his family. I pray that her soul attains the divine feet of the Lord. Om Shanti!"

As per the official statement shared by the family, the final rites will be to be conducted in Chennai tomorrow in the presence of family members and close associates.

Further details regarding the funeral arrangements are awaited.