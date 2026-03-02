New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Israel-US-Iran conflict, several celebrities have been caught up due to travel disruptions. Popular south star Ajith Kumar, who had been to Abu Dhabi for training ahead of his next racing event, is also stranded in Dubai as flights are currently suspended.

Ajith's manager confirmed that he is safe and in good health, and assured fans that he will return home once air travel resumes. According to Gulf News, his manager said, "He was supposed to leave yesterday but had to return from the airport. He is now safe in Dubai."

The actor was last seen at the 24H Series Middle East Trophy in Abu Dhabi.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On the work front, Ajith was last seen in Good Bad Ugly. He is all set set to reunite with director Adhik Ravichandran for his 64th film, widely referred to as AK64.

US-Israel-Iran Conflict

Tensions escalated after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, February 28. Iran retaliated with missile and air strikes across parts of the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Iraq.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was also killed in the strikes, according to Iranian state media. Ayatollah Khamenei was the successor to the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini. Since 1989, his "story" was one of unwavering defiance against Western influence.

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian state media. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death (Arba'een) holds immense spiritual weight.