Ajith Kumar's brother Anil Kumar shares FIRST statement after mother Mohini Mani's demise

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini Mani, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday in Chennai. She was 89 years old and had been experiencing declining health for some time. Following her demise, Ajith Kumar's brother, Anil Kumar, issued an official statement requesting privacy for the family as they mourn their loss.

Ajith Kumar's brother confirms mother's demise

Confirming the news, Anil Kumar shared that Mohini Mani passed away early on Saturday morning after a prolonged period of health-related challenges. He also expressed gratitude to the medical professionals who cared for her and supported the family over the past few years.

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In the statement, the family reflected on Mohini Mani's long and fulfilling life, remembering her for her kindness, selflessness, and quiet strength. They noted that she belonged to the generation of Sindhis who migrated to India during Partition, rebuilding their lives from scratch after leaving everything behind. According to the family, she took immense pride in witnessing the success and achievements of her children.

The family also thanked well-wishers for the outpouring of condolences and support received since the news broke. However, they requested understanding if they are unable to respond to calls and messages during this difficult time.

Anil Kumar's statement

Anil Kumar wrote, "

In memorium:

Mohini Mani, 1937–2026

Our mother, Mohini Mani, passed away early this morning, in her sleep, after a period of declining health. She was 89.

We are grateful for the care and support provided to her and our family by a number of medical professionals these last few years.

We are comforted, even in this time of grief, that she lived a long life and could be counted among the lucky ones – to have known the undying love and care of dear ones and the genuine respect of just about everyone who came to know her kind nature, selfless spirit, and quiet grace.

As someone who was part of the wave of Sindhis who migrated over to newly independent India at the time of Partition, as a child, leaving everything behind and starting over, she also derived immense satisfaction and pride from seeing her brood go on to do well in life.

Indeed, the credit for all that we have gone on to accomplish in our respective lives is owed substantially to her warm embrace, unwavering devotion, and wise counsel, which formed the very heart and soul of our home.

She was blessed to know a successful marriage of nearly six decades with our late father, and their cherished memories will continue to offer strength and comfort to us.

We are moved by the kind, heartfelt messages, condolences, and remembrances that have been pouring in, and we ask for your understanding if we are unable to take calls or are slow to respond to messages.

Her last rites will be a private, family affair. We trust that all who have known the ache of losing a parent or a beloved elder will respect our wish to grieve quietly, honoring her memory with the same equanimity, dignity, and gentle strength she showed us every single day of her life.

Anup Kumar

Ajith Kumar

Anil Kumar"

Take a look:

In memorium:



Mohini Mani, 1937–2026



Our mother, Mohini Mani, passed away early this morning, in her sleep, after a period of declining health. She was 89.



We are grateful for the care and support provided to her and our family by a number of medical professionals these last… pic.twitter.com/lGosJV4SoL — S. Anil Kumar (@aktxt) May 30, 2026

Anil Kumar further stated that Mohini Mani's last rites would be conducted privately, with only close family members in attendance. The family appealed for privacy as they grieve, expressing their wish to honour her memory with the same dignity, grace, and resilience that she embodied throughout her life.

Mohini Mani is survived by her three sons - Ajith Kumar, Anup Kumar, and Anil Kumar.