Ajith Kumar's mother Mohini Mani dies at 85; family to hold last rites in Chennai

New Delhi: Tamil star and professional racer Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini Mani, passed away at the age of 85 in Chennai on Saturday morning. She had been battling age-related health issues.

Following the news of her demise, condolences poured in from political leaders, members of the film industry, and well-wishers. Her last rites are expected to be held at Ajith's residence in Palavakkam, Chennai, in the presence of family members and close relatives.

(This is a developing story.)