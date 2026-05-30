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NewsEntertainmentPeopleAjith Kumar's mother Mohini Mani dies at 85; family to hold last rites in Chennai
AJITH KUMAR

Ajith Kumar's mother Mohini Mani dies at 85; family to hold last rites in Chennai

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini Mani, passed away on Saturday morning, May 30, 2026, at a private hospital in Chennai.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 30, 2026, 12:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Ajith Kumar's mother Mohini Mani dies at 85; family to hold last rites in Chennai(Source: X)

New Delhi: Tamil star and professional racer Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini Mani, passed away at the age of 85 in Chennai on Saturday morning. She had been battling age-related health issues.

Following the news of her demise, condolences poured in from political leaders, members of the film industry, and well-wishers. Her last rites are expected to be held at Ajith's residence in Palavakkam, Chennai, in the presence of family members and close relatives.

(This is a developing story.)

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