Pahalgam Terror Attack: Veteran actor KK Menon, known for his portrayal of Brigadier Rudra Pratap Singh in Shaurya, is once again in the spotlight. His powerful monologue from the film condemning Dr. Aamir for his failure to act against terrorism — is making rounds on social media following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The heinous attack, which claimed the lives of 28 tourists and left many injured after terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam, Kashmir has deeply shaken the Nation.

KK Manon's Viral Monologue

After the Pahalgam terror attack, social media has been flooded with posts expressing outrage. Users have widely shared a powerful scene from the 2008 courtroom drama Shaurya. In the viral monologue, KK Menon, portraying Brigadier Rudra Pratap Singh, fiercely condemns Dr. Aamir for failing to act decisively against wrongdoing. Netizens are also praising Menon's powerful portrayal and commanding screen presence in delivering the impactful monologue.

Talking about this viral scene, KK Menon delivers a 3-minute 35-second-long monologue. In 2008 film Shaurya, his character, Brigadier Rudra Pratap Singh, delivers a chilling defense of his actions under the guise of national security during an intense interrogation scene.

About Shaurya

The 2008 courtroom drama Shaurya, directed by Samar Khan, is inspired by the 1992 American film A Few Good Men, which was itself based on a play. The film also draws influence from Swadesh Deepak's Hindi play Court Martial.

Shaurya stars Rahul Bose, Amrita Rao, Deepak Dobriyal, Minissha Lamba, and Javed Jaffrey in pivotal roles. The story follows Major Siddhant Chaudhary, an Indian Army lawyer who is assigned to defend Captain Javed Khan, an officer who is accused of killing a decorated superior. However, Captain Khan refuses to be defended and openly admits to the crime.

On Tuesday, terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists in Baisaran — a scenic meadow located just five kilometres from the popular hill station of Pahalgam.

The attack has deeply shaken the nation, prompting heightened security measures across the region. Local streets now lie deserted as search operations continue to track down the perpetrators.

As a mark of national mourning, the Supreme Court of India observed a 2-minute silence on Wednesday in memory of the victims.

The tribute was held at 2:00 pm across the Court and its Registry, in a rare gesture of collective grief and solidarity. (With ANI Inputs)