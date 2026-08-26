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Akanksha Chamola on pregnancy rumours & Gaurav Khanna's parents' reaction to her bisexuality revelation

Akanksha Chamola addressed whether her parents or Gaurav's parents had reacted to the revelations she made on the show.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 11:18 AM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 11:18 AM IST
Akanksha Chamola on pregnancy rumours & Gaurav Khanna's parents' reaction to her bisexuality revelation
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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