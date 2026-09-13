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  • /Akanksha Chamola unfollows Gaurav Khanna on social media, deletes couple photos amid divorce proceedings

Akanksha Chamola unfollows Gaurav Khanna on social media, deletes couple photos amid divorce proceedings

Following her public divorce revelation on Lock Upp, Akanksha Chamola wiped all photos with Gaurav Khanna from social media, even as the actor continues to follow her and keep their pictures intact.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 04:23 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
Akanksha Chamola unfollows Gaurav Khanna on social media, deletes couple photos amid divorce proceedings
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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