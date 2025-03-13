Akanksha Sharma Joins Remo D’Souza’s Next Romantic Musical, Written By Milap Zaveri

Director Milap Zaveri has sparked excitement in the film industry with a major hint about Akanksha Sharma’s next big project. During a special film premiere, Zaveri shared a heartfelt post on social media, fueling speculations about a highly anticipated collaboration.

The post featured a picture of Milap Zaveri, Akanksha Sharma, and Remo D’Souza, with a caption that read: "Was amazing being at the special premiere of #BeHappy. Congrats @remodsouza on making such a BEAUTIFUL film #BeHappy. You are a director with heart and an even better human being! So excited to be the writer for your upcoming romantic musical film starring @akanksharmaa. Everyone who works with you is blessed!! We are lucky to be blessed!"

This revelation strongly suggests that Akanksha Sharma will play the lead in an upcoming romantic musical directed by Remo D’Souza, with Milap Zaveri handling the script. Given D’Souza’s expertise in visually stunning and emotionally driven films, this project is already generating immense buzz among fans.

Akanksha Sharma’s Exciting Lineup of Films

Akanksha Sharma, who recently received praise for her role in Laila, has an exciting slate of upcoming films. She is set to make her Bollywood debut in Kesari Veer, a historical drama featuring Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Sooraj Pancholi. The film, a powerful tale of valor and sacrifice, is scheduled to release on May 16, 2025.

Adding to her growing portfolio, she will also be seen in Tera Yaar Hoon Main, directed by Milap Zaveri. Furthermore, she is set to star in an action-comedy film, also directed by Zaveri, which is expected to begin shooting later this year.

With a mix of historical drama, romance, and action-comedy in her pipeline, Akanksha Sharma continues to establish herself as a rising star in Bollywood. Her collaboration with Remo D’Souza and Milap Zaveri further solidifies her position as one of the most promising talents to watch out for in the industry.