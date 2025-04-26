Akanksha Sharma’s Bollywood Debut As Rajal Promises Fire And Fury In "Kesari Veer''

New Delhi: Rising star Akanksha Sharma is all set to make her grand entry into Bollywood with a powerful role in the historical war epic Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath, hitting theatres on May 16, 2025. The debutante steps into the shoes of Rajal—a fierce, fearless warrior whose presence is as commanding as it is captivating.

Drenched in intensity and laced with grace, Akanksha’s portrayal of Rajal promises to break stereotypes and redefine strength on screen. In the film’s first-look poster, captioned “Rajal, jungle ki sherni and a fierce warrior #HarHarMahadev”, she stuns in a traditional, intricately embroidered outfit. Her fiery gaze and powerful stance speak volumes about the depth and determination of her character.

Akanksha’s transformation into Rajal is nothing short of remarkable. From her physicality to her emotional gravitas, the poster makes it clear—this isn’t just a debut, it’s a statement.

Joining her in this grand saga is veteran actor Suniel Shetty, who appears as the indomitable Vegda Ji. Rugged and intense, he wields a bloodied axe with commanding ferocity in a battle scene set against the majestic Somnath temple.

The ensemble cast also includes Sooraj Pancholi as Veer Hamirji Gohil, a young Rajput prince and unsung hero, and Vivek Oberoi as the menacing antagonist Zafar.

Speaking about his experience, Sooraj shared his admiration for Suniel, saying, "I've always looked up to Suniel Sir as a screen idol. Working alongside him in Kesari Veer was a dream come true. He’s not just a brilliant actor, but also a mentor who’s guided me with genuine warmth and support."

Produced by Kanu Chauhan under the Chauhan Studios banner, Kesari Veer aims to transport audiences into a world of valor, sacrifice, and forgotten legends.