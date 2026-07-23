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Akansha Puri alleges actors, influencers being offered money to join protests

Actress Akansha Puri claimed that actors and content creators are being offered money by various political parties to join the ongoing student protests as a marketing stunt, urging people to support the cause genuinely rather than for financial gain.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 09:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 09:10 PM IST
Akansha Puri alleges actors, influencers being offered money to join protests
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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