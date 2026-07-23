Akansha Puri alleges actors, influencers being offered money to join protests

“I don't want to be a part of this garbage. I don't want to be a part of this garbage. I want to support the right thing. And for that, whether I am standing there or not, it doesn't matter. Whenever someone is in need, I am with them. I felt very bad because they are the future of India. They are students. And to do this with them, to see this, when I saw the visuals, they were very disturbing. So I want, please, they are saying a small thing. They have heard their words. They have to be supported”, she added.