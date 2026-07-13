/Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma wedding reception: Jeetendra to Sonakshi Sinha, celebs grace starry night

Akansha, the younger sister of actor Anushka Ranjan, is known for her work in projects such as 'Guilty' and Netflix's 'Monica, O My Darling,' where she appeared alongside RajKummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Huma Qureshi. Sharan made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,' starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.