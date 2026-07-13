Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma wedding reception: Jeetendra to Sonakshi Sinha, celebs grace starry night

Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma wedding reception: Jeetendra to Sonakshi Sinha, celebs grace starry night

Actress Akansha Ranjan and director Sharan Sharma tied a knot on Saturday, 11 July, 2026 in an intimate ceremony.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 12:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 12:16 PM IST
Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma wedding reception: Jeetendra to Sonakshi Sinha, celebs grace starry night
Image Credit: Instagram

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
CSK and Stephen Fleming part ways after 18-year association; five-time IPL champions confirm split
Stephen Fleming8 min ago
2
Lock Upp Season 214 min ago
3
Kusha Kapila22 min ago
4
Yuvraj Singh23 min ago
5
Jannik Sinner44 min ago