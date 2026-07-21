/Akasa Singh Exclusive: 'I did take up a reality show that seemed like a winter wonderland'

Yes, a lot of people on reality shows promise that they will give you your big Bollywood break, but not everyone, keep their promises but HR is someone when I started working with him, I realised that he is so different like my earlier years. He is such a secure artist, he’s an icon and he knows that and hence he doesn’t have any problem in pushing other people ahead that go you shine and his belief was actually what gave me Kheech Meri photo and it was not just that song I worked with him for a bit. I did a few shows with him and he used to give me some amazing life lessons that I do carry it with me always and they are like family now him and his better half, so we do hang out often together but yes, that man is something else and there’s a reason why he is such an icon.