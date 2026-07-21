/Akasa Singh Exclusive: 'I did take up a reality show that seemed like a winter wonderland'

Singer Akasa Singh made her debut with 'Kheech Meri Photo' from 'Sanam Teri Kasam', and her maiden single 'Thug Ranjha' was her breakthrough. Akasa was also seen as a participant in Bigg Boss 15. After crooning several songs in movies, in 2026, she sang 'Jab Talak' for the movie Cocktail 2 alongside Arijit Singh and Pritam. She told Zee News Digital about her songs, singing for Telugu outing, and what it was like starting in a band with Mika Singh.
Q. Let's start with 'Jab Talak'— sharing a track with Arijit Singh and Pritam on something as big as Cocktail 2 is no small thing. What was that experience like, recording alongside a voice as iconic as his?
So honestly, the thing which Jab Talak is like, we usually don’t know or I actually didn’t know who is singing along side and what’s it for and I never ask questions I just go dub and I hope for the best and I give my best and I hope that the song goes through so i was even aware that Arijit is going to be singing this and it was really a big and wonderful surprise and it’s Pritam Da’s song and I am extremely fond of him i look upto him so much so yes, it was just prayers and my best try getting through.
Q. How was it doing playback for Huma Qureshi in 'Baby Do Die Do'?
It was a very different singing experience. Huma is a friend of Rachit, who is in the film. He is my acting coach and a very dear friend, so it was like a party at the dubbing. I remember when I reached the studio, and Saquib, the director, Nachiket, Huma, Maddy, Arjun, the composer, everyone was there, and I think this is the dubbing experience where we are in the recording booth and the whole team is sitting while we are dubbing, so I think it was an amazing experience. I dub two songs this and Ishq kameena, and coming to this specific question, I have been such a fan of Huma as a human as an actor, just this powerful symbol. What a woman in this industry should be. It was just nothing short of a dream come true, and I realised my voice suits her so much, I just hope we get to do a lot more work together.
Q. 'Daavudi' had you singing in Telugu for a massive multilingual film. How different is it prepping for a song in a language that isn't your first?
Honestly, Anirudh Ravichander and the team sent a translator, as I couldn’t fly to Chennai who really really helped me with the nuances and what I did, was everything he would say I would right it down. For eg, if something was written in English, it would not be spelt properly, but the way he said it. I love mimicking people, and I’m good at it, so I would just mimic exactly the sounds they were making it was an experience as it doesn’t come naturally to you.. you have to add a meaning and saaz to it as it was a sassy song but it was such a fun experience.
Q. You actually started out in a band with Mika Singh, the only woman among ten guys. What did those early years teach you that reality shows and studio work never could?
I wasn’t even a woman. I was a little 17-year-old among 10 adults over 30. I think those early years were what shaped me. Those early years, you have the super excitement that I will do something and I would help everyone, and I would check everything I would be on sound checks so I definitely learnt management skills being on such a big stage especially with someone like Mika Singh who is still one of the best live performer that this country has and at that time he didn’t have any competition. Everyone started much later. I think watching him on stage, I got prepped with skills for life. Not only that, at that early age it’s not a simple job; I used to barely stay at home and have sleepless nights, so I think that experience really toughened me as an artist. I learnt patience, resilience and independence.
Q. You went from reality TV — Raw Star, The Remix — to Bigg Boss, and now you're stepping into hosting with Secret Side on MTV Beats. Do you see yourself as a singer who does other things also?
Reality shows and studio work could never teach me what it’s like. Sometimes we used to be in these little villages, and I had to just be okay with being. I think this fierce hyper independence is what I learnt there, as a girl, sometimes, when I wasn’t comfortable with something, I couldn’t just call a man and ask for her so everything from scratch. Dressing myself up in dark as the green room would be a little weird and dark; as men, they don’t care as much.. No reality show can teach me that right after this band, I did take up a reality show that seemed like a winter wonderland, so yeah, I will be forever grateful.
I would like to rephrase this question as I was the face of MTV beats for three years and I did three shows with them as Host secret side, top 20 countdown and that turned into a chat show with various artist. I definitely see myself as a singer first about other things because I started of with acting I’ve done hosting but I am usually a part of the whole process as in my music video, also, I take care of my styling I take care of my Hair And Make Up so 100% I have never just been a singer I’m blessed with genes if multitalented people and I definitely try to use that everywhere.
Q. Himesh Reshammiya was your mentor early on and promised you a Bollywood break. What's it like watching someone's early belief in you actually pay off years later?
Yes, a lot of people on reality shows promise that they will give you your big Bollywood break, but not everyone, keep their promises but HR is someone when I started working with him, I realised that he is so different like my earlier years. He is such a secure artist, he’s an icon and he knows that and hence he doesn’t have any problem in pushing other people ahead that go you shine and his belief was actually what gave me Kheech Meri photo and it was not just that song I worked with him for a bit. I did a few shows with him and he used to give me some amazing life lessons that I do carry it with me always and they are like family now him and his better half, so we do hang out often together but yes, that man is something else and there’s a reason why he is such an icon.
Q. What's the difference between how Akasa the performer shows up on stage versus who you are when nobody's watching?
I am always performing. I don’t know if that is a good thing or not. I grew up like this. I have been like this since I was a kid, way before Bigg Boss existed. I was always like this. I used to be in my room and Act as if a camera is watching me, or you know Act out in front of the mirror.. I have always been performing even if someone is watching or not. This is not good also, as I am always there, happy go luck bubbly girl, that’s the person that I carry everywhere, but that is not the case every time but yes, that’s been in grain to me since I was a kid but I will always be glad that I am in this industry and I am Akasa today as since I was two years old, I have always known since then that I always wanted to be a performer.
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