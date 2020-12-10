Akash Ambani and Shloka welcome baby boy, billionaire Mukesh Ambani becomes grandfather

New Delhi: The rich and famous Mukesh Ambani has become a grandfather. Yes! Son Akash and Shloka Ambani welcomed a baby boy on Thursday, December 10, 2020. The high and mighty family released an official statement, sharing the good news.

"Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai," a statement from the Ambani family spokesperson said, reported PTI.

Akash Ambani married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in March 2019.

Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani have three children - twins Akash and Isha, and Anant. "Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani," the statement said.

"The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families." Both mother and son are doing well, it added.

Akash and Shloka Ambani's wedding in 2019 was a gala affair with several noted personalities and Bollywood celebrities spotted in attendance.

(With PTI inputs)