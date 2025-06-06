Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee Are Now Married! See First Photos, Dancing VIDEOS From Intimate Wedding Ceremony

New Delhi: Veteran actor Nagarjuna and Amala's son Akhil Akkineni has tied the knot with his longtime partner and entrepreneur Zainab Ravdjee. The couple had an intimate ceremony held in Hyderabad on Friday in the presence of their family close friends.

Internet is abuzz with several photos and videos from the wedding ceremony. Brother Naga Chaitanya and father Nagarjuna can be spotted dancing in the baraat procession in many videos which have now gone viral on social media.

Inside Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee's Wedding Ceremony

Akhil and Zainab's wedding took place in a traditional Telugu style. The couple twinned in ivory silk outfits with the bride decked-up in beautiful jewellery. The couple had been in a relationship for three years. They announced their engagement on November 26, 2024.

South legends including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Prashanth Neel, were spotted at the wedding. The ceremony was low-key event, and hush-hush keeping details under wraps. Cousins Sumanth and Sushanth A, and sister-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala were also seen enjoying at the wedding.

Who Is Akhil Akkineni?

Akhil Akkineni is actors Nagarjuna and Amala's son. He is the grandson of actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and half-brother of Naga Chaitanya. He made his debut as a child artist in the film Sisindri (1994), for which he won a Filmfare Special Award. He was last seen in 2023 Telugu release Agent - a spy action thriller film directed by Surender Reddy, The film stars Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni, alongside Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya and Vikramjeet Virk. Akhil Akkineni is also the captain of Telugu Warriors cricket team that competes in Celebrity Cricket League.

Who Is Zainab Ravdjee?

Originally from Hyderabad, Zainab Ravdjee is the daughter of, Zulfi Ravdjee, who is a big name in the construction industry. Her brother, Zain Ravdjee, is the Chairman and Managing Director of ZR Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd. Meanwhile, Zainab is an artist, businesswoman and perfumer from Mumbai.