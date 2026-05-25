Akshay Kumar and Akshara Singh add Bhojpuri tadka in 'Ghis Ghis Ghis' song from Welcome To The Jungle is a must-watch!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's latest track 'Ghis Ghis Ghis' from star-studded comedy universe, Welcome To The Jungle has now dropped. It is a full-blown Bollywood meets Bhojpuri dance featuring Akki and Akshara Singh.

Akshay Kumar-Akshara Singh's song

Akshay Kumar and Bhojpuri superstar Akshara's electrifying chemistry and screen presence add a fresh punch to the already explosive number. Ghis Ghis Ghis song is high on vibrant visuals, festive energy and hook steps that will make you wanna grove.

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Akshay Kumar will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar, completely turning on the rustic side.

Composed by Vikram Montrose, Ghis Ghis Ghis is a high-energy entertainer packed with infectious beats, desi swagger and unapologetic massy fun. The vocals are by Vikram Montrose and Supriyaa Paathak, with lyrics penned by Abhinav Shekhar.

Speaking about the track, composer and singer Vikram Montrose said, “We wanted Ghis Ghis Ghis to feel completely uninhibited — the kind of song people instantly want to dance to. It has Bollywood energy, Bhojpuri flavour and the madness of Welcome To The Jungle all rolled into one.”

The song’s hook idea comes from Ishteyak Mustak, while the music has been produced by Akash Yadav and Vikram Montrose.

Presented by Junglee Music, Ghis Ghis Ghis is now streaming across all major audio platforms, with the full music video out on the Times Music YouTube channel.

About Welcome To Jungle

The film brings together a formidable ensemble including, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali.

An Ahmed Khan entertainer, Welcome To The Jungle is presented by AA Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang. The film is a Base Industries Group Production, produced by Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali. Produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, Welcome To The Jungle gears up for a theatrical storm on June 26, 2026.