Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, Asha Bhosle bond over 'chai'

Akshay Kumar, Asha Bhosle bond over &#039;chai&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday met veteran singer Asha Bhosle and indulged in some "chai pe charcha" with her.

Akshay took to social media to share a photograph from their meeting. It exudes warmth as they are both seen flashing a smile.

"It was so lovely meeting the wonderful Asha Bhosleji today. Chai and some fun chatter made for a perfect Sunday evening," the "Kesari" actor wrote on social media.

On the work front, Akshay will be next seen in "Good News", "Housefull 4" and "Sooryavanshi".

 

