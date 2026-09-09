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Akshay Kumar birthday special: Inside the incredible journey of Bollywood’s superstar with Rs 2,700 cr net worth

Akshay Kumar’s journey from working as a waiter in Thailand to becoming a Bollywood superstar with a net worth of around ₹2,700 crore is truly inspiring.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 01:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 01:27 PM IST
Akshay Kumar birthday special: Inside the incredible journey of Bollywood’s superstar with Rs 2,700 cr net worth
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Akshay Kumar birthday special: Inside the incredible journey of Bollywood’s superstar with Rs 2,700 cr net worth
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