/Akshay Kumar birthday special: Inside the incredible journey of Bollywood’s superstar with Rs 2,700 cr net worth

Akshay Kumar ranks among India's richest, most successful actors today. With a net worth running into thousands of crores, his journey from a struggling young man working odd jobs abroad to a top film star is truly inspiring. But before fame and success, his life was full of struggles, hard work, and survival jobs.
Films weren't the plan at first. Akshay actually went to Thailand chasing something else entirely: martial arts. He wanted to become an expert. Things didn't work out that way, though. Stable work never came, so he ended up in a restaurant, cooking and serving food just to survive.
In his own words, he did not earn much in tips and faced financial struggles during that time.
Thailand wasn't the end of it either. He bounced between jobs after that:
A travel agency in Kolkata. A chef's position at a hotel in Dhaka. Kundan jewellery work in Delhi. Teaching martial arts back in Mumbai.
Then, slowly, things shifted. Modelling opened a door, and that door led straight to Bollywood.
Akshay Kumar made his acting debut in 1991 with Saugandh. However, his breakthrough came with the 1992 film Khiladi, which made him a recognised action star.
From there, he became one of Bollywood’s most bankable actors known for action, comedy, and patriotic films.
Here are 5 films that shaped Akshay Kumar’s legacy in Bollywood:
This film gave him the “Khiladi” identity and made him a rising action star.
A cult comedy that showed his comic timing and made him a household name.
A powerful patriotic film based on real events, showing his serious acting side.
This film earned him a National Award and boosted his credibility as an actor.
A historical war drama that highlighted bravery and emotional depth.
Forbes' 2024 report pegged his net worth at roughly ₹2,700 crore, placing him among Bollywood's wealthiest. His earnings come from films, endorsements, and business investments.
Nothing about this happened overnight. He once shared a small room with his family; years later, he was working as a waiter in a country far from home. Discipline, struggle, and Sheer determination. That's the throughline.
Even after achieving massive success, he often speaks about humility and simplicity in life.
Akshay Kumar’s life is a true example of how hard work can change destiny. From struggling in odd jobs to becoming a Bollywood superstar with a multi-crore empire, his journey continues to inspire millions across the world. His story proves that no dream is too big if you are willing to work for it.
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