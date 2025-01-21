Akshay Kumar Calls Saif Ali Khan Very Brave After Knife Incident; 'Happy He Is Safe'

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar recently praised his former co-star Saif Ali Khan for his bravery following the knife attack at Saif’s home on January 16. Speaking at a press conference in Delhi for his upcoming film Sky Force, Akshay expressed relief and admiration for Saif’s actions during the incident.

He said, “It’s very nice that he is safe. It’s very good, we are happy. The whole industry is very happy that he is safe. And it was very brave of him that he protected his family. Hats off to him for that.”

During the interaction, Akshay also reminisced about his 1994 hit film Main Khiladi Tu Anari with Saif, joking about a potential sequel. “Maine uske saath ek film ki thi Main Khiladi Tu Anari, lekin agli baar agar hum karenge toh banayenge Do Khiladi (I did a film with him earlier called Main Khiladi Tu Anari. If we work together again, we’ll call it Do Khiladi),” Akshay quipped, bringing smiles to fans.

Saif Ali Khan, who was attacked by a robber with a knife at his residence, has been recovering well at Lilavati Hospital. Reports suggest that the actor will be discharged today. The incident shocked fans and the industry, but Saif’s quick thinking and courage in protecting his family have been widely applauded.



Meanwhile, Akshay is busy promoting Sky Force, a high-stakes action thriller releasing on January 24. The film sees him playing an Air Force officer on a revenge mission, alongside debutant Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur.

As the industry rallies around Saif, Akshay’s heartfelt words and light-hearted banter serve as a reminder of the camaraderie Bollywood stars share, even amid challenging times.