Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore for Odisha cyclone victims

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's fund for the victims of cyclone Fani that wreaked havoc in Odisha and some parts of West Bengal.

Akshay was one of the first actors to donate money for the victims.

“This is not new. Akshay has always been contributing for causes, be it his Bharat ke Veer initiative for the armed forces, or his contribution to the Kerala Floods or Chennai floods earlier,” Hindustan Times quoted an industry source as saying.

On the work front, Akshay will be next seen in Good News opposite Kareena Kapoor. In the film, Akshay and Kareena play a couple trying to get pregnant. The film also stars Diljit and Kiara in pivotal roles.

Good News reunites Bebo and Akki after a hiatus of 9 years. They were last seen in Kambakkht Ishq. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and helmed first-time director Raj Mehta.

He will also be seen in Sooryavanshi, which is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.