New Delhi: Actor Rajesh Sharma suffered a suspected insect bite during the shooting for actor Prabhas' upcoming film 'Fauji' at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. After the news spread online, Bollywood superstar and 'dear friend' Akshay Kumar expressed concern over Sharma's health following his recent hospitalisation.
Akshay Kumar took to X (formerly called Twitter) and wrote: "Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh's health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with fast and complete recovery. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai (Get well soon, friend! We're yet to sit and laugh together a lot more)."
Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh’s health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with fast and complete recovery. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai. pic.twitter.com/n8yH6IYxKH— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 9, 2026
Akshay has worked with Rajesh in several films, including Special 26, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Laxmii, and Bhooth Bangla.
Meanwhile, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded a high-level investigation into how Rajesh Sharma fell ill. In a press statement, the association expressed deep concern, writing, "The circumstances that led to such a serious medical emergency remain unclear and demand an immediate, impartial and transparent investigation," the statement read.
Rajesh Sharma made his Bollywood debut with the 1996 Hindi movie Maachis. He has also acted in several Bengali movies including 'Paromitar Ek Din'. It was written and directed by Aparna Sen. IN 2005, he worked in Vidya Balan's debut film Parineeta.
Rajesh Sharma has appeared in Hindi films such as Khosla Ka Ghosla, Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, Chillar Party, The Dirty Picture, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Special 26, B.A. Pass, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and India's Most Wanted.
He is an alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD). Rajesh Sharma married Sudipta Chakraborty, a Bengali actress, however, they later got divorced. He, later re-married Sangeeta Sharma in 2011.
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