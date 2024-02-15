Akshay Kumar Is The Ultimate Action Hero That Bollywood Cherishes

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar is truly a prized possession of the Indian film industry. From bringing back-to-back films to excelling in various genres, there is no stopping Kumar. While the audience loves to watch him on screen in romantic and comedy avatars, seeing him in action-packed roles is altogether different. This is also why Akshay is fondly called Khiladi Kumar.

Now as he gears up for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Akshay is all set to indulge in some high-octane action. Earlier too, in Sooryavanshi, Baby, Special 26, Bellbottom, and several other films, Akshay has displayed action on the screens like never before. And now, he continues to be the action star that Bollywood always cherishes.

On the work front, after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay has Sarfira, Welcome to the Jungle, and Housefull 5 coming up.