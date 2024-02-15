trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721715
NewsLifestylePeople
AKSHAY KUMAR

Akshay Kumar Is The Ultimate Action Hero That Bollywood Cherishes

While the audience loves to watch him on screen in romantic and comedy avatars, seeing him in action-packed roles is altogether different. This is also why Akshay is fondly called Khiladi Kumar. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 05:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Akshay Kumar Is The Ultimate Action Hero That Bollywood Cherishes Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar is truly a prized possession of the Indian film industry. From bringing back-to-back films to excelling in various genres, there is no stopping Kumar. While the audience loves to watch him on screen in romantic and comedy avatars, seeing him in action-packed roles is altogether different. This is also why Akshay is fondly called Khiladi Kumar. 

Now as he gears up for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Akshay is all set to indulge in some high-octane action. Earlier too, in Sooryavanshi, Baby, Special 26, Bellbottom, and several other films, Akshay has displayed action on the screens like never before. And now, he continues to be the action star that Bollywood always cherishes. 

On the work front, after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay has Sarfira, Welcome to the Jungle, and Housefull 5 coming up. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature