Sushant Singh Rajput

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and others laud SC order on CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Several celebrities thronged social media after the SC judgement on CBI for SSR came.

New Delhi: In a big relief to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friends, fans and family, who were relentlessly urging for a CBI probe into his mysterious death case, the Supreme Court has finally given a green signal. The apex court on Wednesday said that the CBI will investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The apex court in its judgement said that the FIR filed in Patna was correct and the Bihar government is competent enough to transfer the case to CBI for investigation. It has also ordered the Maharashtra government to assist CBI in the probe since this is a court-ordered CBI investigation.

Several celebrities thronged social media after the SC judgement on CBI for SSR came. Take a look: 

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His fans and family had been batting for a CBI for last two months, suspecting a foul play into this death. 

Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput death caseCBI for SSRSupreme CourtAkshay KumarAnkita LokhandeKriti Sanon
