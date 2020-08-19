Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and others laud SC order on CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput death case

New Delhi: In a big relief to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friends, fans and family, who were relentlessly urging for a CBI probe into his mysterious death case, the Supreme Court has finally given a green signal. The apex court on Wednesday said that the CBI will investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The apex court in its judgement said that the FIR filed in Patna was correct and the Bihar government is competent enough to transfer the case to CBI for investigation. It has also ordered the Maharashtra government to assist CBI in the probe since this is a court-ordered CBI investigation.

Several celebrities thronged social media after the SC judgement on CBI for SSR came. Take a look:

SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail #Prayers — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 19, 2020

Last 2months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court’s order to let the CBI investigate Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine Lets all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now! #CBIForSSR — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) August 19, 2020

Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING #CBITakesOver — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 19, 2020

This is a positive step Please let’s respect this moment, and let the CBI do their work now! Please let’s stop speculating and coming to conclusions on our own .. #CBIforSSR #SushanthSinghRajput — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 19, 2020

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His fans and family had been batting for a CBI for last two months, suspecting a foul play into this death.