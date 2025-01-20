Akshay Kumar Left Bigg Boss 18 Shoot Due To Salman Khan Being Late On The Set

Mumbai: The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 witnessed an unexpected moment when Akshay Kumar, who was set to make a special appearance left the set without filming and the reason is, Salman Khan arrived late.

As per Bigg Boss Tak sources revealed that Akshay was punctual and ready to shoot at the scheduled time of 2 PM. However, after waiting for an hour, he had to leave due to prior commitments. Both actors reportedly spoke over the phone, and Akshay explained his decision to leave, which Salman addressed during the live segment of the finale.

While announcing the first eviction of the night, Salman Khan clarified the situation, saying, “Akki (Akshay Kumar) was here to promote his upcoming film, but I got a little late, and he had to leave for another function. Akshay is also part of the film, and he will be missed tonight.”

BREAKING Akshay Kumar leaves the set without shooting for Bigg Boss 18 grand finale.



Akshay was ready at the scheduled time 2 PM, but Salman Khan arrived late. After waiting for an hour, Akshay had to leave due to prior commitments. Both spoke on call, and Akshay.

The grand finale proceeded with Salman Khan and debutant Veer Pahariya announcing the first eviction, revealing that Eisha Singh had been eliminated.

Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Film: Sky Force

Akshay Kumar’s appearance on Bigg Boss 18 was tied to the promotion of his highly anticipated film Sky Force. Scheduled for release on January 24, just ahead of Republic Day, the film features Akshay in the role of an Air Force officer on a mission of vengeance following the tragic death of fellow soldiers.

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, the high-stakes action thriller stars Akshay alongside debutant Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur. With its patriotic theme and gripping storyline, Sky Force is expected to strike a chord with audiences.

Despite Akshay’s absence from the Bigg Boss 18 finale, fans remain excited about his upcoming release. Meanwhile, the finale proceeded without further interruptions, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats as the season’s winner was crowned to Karanveer Mehra.