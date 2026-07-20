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Akshay Kumar nearly loses balance during walk with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur in London

Akshay Kumar had a brief stumble while walking with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan on their way to Lord's Cricket Ground in London for the India vs England Test match. The actor quickly regained his balance as Saif and Taimur were seen laughing off the moment.

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 05:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
Akshay Kumar nearly loses balance during walk with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur in London
Image Credit: IANS

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