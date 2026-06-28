Akshay Kumar on what makes a film 'successful' says Saiyaara had ‘no event’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is of the opinion that a film doesn't need to be eventful in order to work in the theatres. Speaking exclusively to IANS, Akshay cited 'Saiyaara' as an example, saying that the film did not have any major event, but still performed tremendously well at the ticket counters. He added that Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday starrer resonated with the audience due to its music and romantic vibe.
The 'Airlift' actor was asked, "There has been a lot of discussion about the kind of film that works in the theatres. In fact, senior actors such as R Madhavan are also of the opinion that multi-starrers and larger-than-life movies will work in the cinema halls. What do you have to say about it?"
Sharing his views on this, Akshay said, "If it is in the destiny of the film, it runs successfully one way or the other."
Mentioning 'Saiyaara' he added, "Recently, the film came out with the new boy and new girl, what was that film?"
As the director of 'Welcome To The Jungle', Ahmed Khan reminded him of the film's name, he went on to add, "Yes, Saiyaara. Which event did the film have? I want to ask, what event did the film have? There was no event. It's just that its songs worked, and the romance in the film worked. That caught on. The boy and the girl performed well and they were lucky that the film took off."
Made under the direction of Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Saiyaara' turned out to be the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 and the highest-grossing Indian romantic film of all time.
The project is believed to be loosely based on the 2004 South Korean film 'A Moment to Remember.'
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.