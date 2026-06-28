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Akshay Kumar on what makes a film 'successful' says Saiyaara had ‘no event’

Akshay Kumar has weighed in on the debate around what makes a film successful in theatres, using the blockbuster Saiyaara as an example. The actor believes strong music, romance, and audience connection matter more than big-screen spectacle.

Published: Jun 28, 2026, 08:31 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 08:31 PM IST
Akshay Kumar on what makes a film 'successful' says Saiyaara had ‘no event’
Image Credit: movie stills

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