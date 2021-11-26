हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar pays heartfelt tribute to victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Akshay Kumar paid a heartfelt tribute to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 terror attacks that took place in Mumbai 13 years back. 

Akshay Kumar pays heartfelt tribute to victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: It's been 13 years since the deadliest 26/11 terror attack shook the nation, and its haunting memories still echo in people's hearts and minds.

On Friday, Akshay took to Instagram Story and paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the horrific incident. "Remembering all those who lost their lives and loved ones. My heartfelt tribute to all the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives safeguarding our city," he wrote.

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks were carried out by 10 gunmen who were believed to be connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation.

Armed with automatic weapons and hand grenades, the terrorists targeted civilians at numerous sites in the southern part of Mumbai, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station, the popular Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, and a theatre.

While most of the attacks ended within a few hours after they began at around 9.30 pm on November 26, the terror continued to unfold at three locations where hostages were taken -- The Nariman House, where a Jewish outreach centre was located, and the luxury hotels Oberoi Trident and Taj Mahal Palace and Tower.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Akshay Kumar26/11 terror attackMumbai terror attackMumbai 26/11 attack
Next
Story

Aryan Khan marks 4th weekly attendance at NCB office in drugs case

Must Watch

PT1M38S

Breaking News: BJP will form government in Maharashtra in March - Narayan Rane