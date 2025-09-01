Akshay Kumar Performs Ganpati Visarjan On Haiwaan Set, Bids Goodbye To Bappa In Eco-Friendly Way

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Haiwaan alongside Saif Ali Khan in Kochi, Kerala, marked Ganesh Chaturthi with an intimate Ganpati visarjan ceremony on set.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the actor was seen personally carrying an eco-friendly Ganpati idol while his team accompanied him during the ritual. In a video from the celebration, Akshay can be seen folding his hands, bowing respectfully, and immersing the idol into the water with reverence.

About Haiwaan

Directed by Priyadarshan, who has successfully transitioned from comedy to thrillers, Haiwaan began filming on August 23 in Kochi. The film marks the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after 17 years, the duo was last seen together in the 2008 action-comedy Tashan.

Billed as a high-octane action thriller, Haiwaan boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, and veteran actor Asrani. The film will also feature a surprise cameo by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, whose role is being kept tightly under wraps.

In a departure from his usual heroic roles, Akshay Kumar will be seen portraying the antagonist. Director Priyadarshan has even described Akshay as “Bollywood’s Mohanlal,” praising their creative synergy and the actor’s ability to take on complex roles.

Filming is taking place across multiple locations including Kochi, Ooty, and Mumbai, with the makers eyeing a 2026 release.