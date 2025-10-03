Akshay Kumar Reveals His 13-year-Old Daughter Was Asked For Inappropriate Photos Online: 'She Switched Off Whole Thing And..

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Friday shared a disturbing real-life incident that involved his 13-year-old daughter playing a video game to highlight the growing threat of cybercrime among children.

The actor recalled how a few months ago, his daughter, while playing an online video game, was approached by an unknown person who asked her to send pictures of herself.

The Bollywood actor recounted the experience in his address to the inaugural ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 at the State Police Headquarters in Mumbai held today.

"I want to tell you all a small incident which happened at my house a few months back. My daughter was playing a video game, and there are some video games that you can play with someone. You are playing with an unknown stranger," Akshay said.

" While you are playing, sometimes a message comes from there...Then a message came, Are you male or female? So she replied female. And then he sent a message. Can you send me nude pictures of yours? It was my daughter. She switched off the whole thing and she went and told my wife. This is how things begin. This is also a part of cybercrime... I would request the Chief Minister that in our Maharashtra state, every week in the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth standards, there should be a period called cyber period where children should be explained about it. You all know that this crime is becoming bigger than street crime. It is very important to stop this crime...," Akshay revealed.

The 'Welcome' star also appealed to the government to include cyber education as a weekly subject for school students (7th-10th), so they can stay safe and informed in the fast-changing digital space.

Akshay joined Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Director General of Police (Maharashtra State), Rashmi Shukla, Iqbal Singh Chahal (IPS) and Rani Mukerji among others at the event.