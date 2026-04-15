Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla promotions go viral as lantern posters appear across cities- WATCH
Promotions for Akshay Kumar’s upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla have gone viral as creative, large-scale lantern posters and cutouts have appeared across several Indian cities, including Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Patna.
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New Delhi: Ever since its announcement, Bhooth Bangla has drawn attention, with its trailer offering a glimpse into its horror-comedy setting. The film is positioned as a family entertainer. As its release approaches, promotional activities have also picked up, with posters of Akshay Kumar holding a lantern being spotted across cities.
The posters featuring Akshay Kumar have appeared in public spaces and on streetlights in cities such as Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Patna, among others. Their placement has attracted the attention of passersby, with several people stopping to take photos.
The campaign reflects an effort to build visibility for the film ahead of its release. With advance bookings now open, the makers appear to be focusing on on-ground promotions to reach audiences.
More about Bhooth Bangla
Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures, in association with Cape of Good Films.
Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.
The film is set to release in theatres on April 10, 2026.
Akshay Kumar’s most recent theatrical release was Sky Force (2025), which hit cinemas on January 24 and also starred Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.
Since its announcement, Bhooth Bangla has generated steady buzz, with audiences awaiting Akshay Kumar’s return to a genre-based entertainer.
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