WHEEL OF FORTUNE

Akshay Kumar says he spends '120 days out of 365' with family, wishes he could spend more

During an episode of the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune, Akshay Kumar shared a rare emotional reflection on his work-life balance. 
 

|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2026, 04:49 PM IST|Source: IANS
Akshay Kumar says he spends '120 days out of 365' with family, wishes he could spend more(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has spoken about wanting to take out more time to spend with family.

In an upcoming episode of quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune, hosted by the actor, Akshay was seen expressing his heart out as he spoke about spending quality time with his loved ones amidst the hustle bustle of daily life.

During an insightful interaction with contestant Namita, she asked Akshay about that one thing that he still desires of. “Abhi aisi kaunsi cheezein hain life mein jo aapki khwahish hai?” asked Namita

Responding with his humility and wit, Akshay Kumar first said with a smile, “Meri khwahish hai ki yeh aakhri question ho,” drawing laughter across the set.

However, he soon followed it up with a thought that struck a deep emotional chord with audiences.

He said, “Aur saath mein ek aur khwahish hai, I wish I can spend more time with my family.”

Opening his heart further, the actor shared a rare glimpse into his personal life, saying, “Waise toh main aapko bata doon, main 120 days nikalta hoon apne parivaar ke liye, 365 din ke andar se, lekin woh bhi kam lagte hain.”

Talking about Akshay Kumar, the actor is currently busy as a bee with his upcoming movie Bhoot Bangla that also stars Rajpal Yadav and Wamiqa Gabbi.

He also is currently seen hosting the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune.

On the personal front, the actor is married to forner actress and author Twinkle Khanna. The couple is blessed with two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitaara.

