Akshay Kumar & Shilpa Shetty Get Into Awkward Moment As They Relive Their Old Memories

Mumbai: Bollywood fans were in for a delightful surprise when Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty came together on stage, reviving memories of their sizzling on-screen chemistry from the ’90s. The duo, who were once one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood, shared an interesting moment as they attempted to recreate their iconic song Chura Ke Dil Mera from Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

Dressed in coordinated white outfits, Akshay and Shilpa gracefully performed a few signature steps from the song. However, an undeniable sense of awkwardness surfaced as they both realized they were stepping into nostalgia a little too deep. At one point, Akshay humorously stopped and said, “Ab is se zyada nahi hoga” (This is as far as we can go), to which Shilpa agreed with a laugh.

Their brief but entertaining performance became a talking point among fans, many of whom reminisced about their on-screen magic. Despite their past, both actors have moved on in their personal lives—Akshay is happily married to Twinkle Khanna, while Shilpa shares a beautiful life with Raj Kundra.

What stood out in this reunion was the mutual respect and camaraderie they shared, proving that even after decades, their chemistry remains evergreen. Akshay and Shilpa, both known for their fitness and dedication to their craft, continue to rule Bollywood in their unique ways.

Their nostalgic moment on stage only reinforced one thing—some Bollywood pairings are timeless, no matter where life takes them!