Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2954853https://zeenews.india.com/people/akshay-kumar-spotted-wearing-traditional-mundu-angavastram-offers-prayers-at-guruvayur-temple-in-kerala-amid-haiwaan-shoot-2954853.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
AKSHAY KUMAR

Akshay Kumar Spotted Wearing Traditional Mundu & Angavastram, Offers Prayers At Guruvayur Temple In Kerala Amid Haiwaan Shoot

Akshay Kumar At Guruvuayur Temple: Priyadarshan kickstarted the shooting for the film on August 23, 2025 in Kerala's Kochi.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 09:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Akshay Kumar Spotted Wearing Traditional Mundu & Angavastram, Offers Prayers At Guruvayur Temple In Kerala Amid Haiwaan ShootPic Courtesy: X/@@AkkyKuntal/fan page

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is currently busy shooting for Priyadarshan's next titled 'Haiwaan' with Saif Ali Khan, took some time off and visited the famous Guruvayur Temple in Kerala. He was spotted wearing a traditional garment worn around the waist, called Mundu and the angavastram for his temple visit.

Akshay Kumar At Guruvayur Temple

Several photos and videos of Akshay walking inside the temple premises were circulated on online. As per OnManorama, he chatted with people there and also obliged for photos. Akshay was seen with his security personnel and was welcomed by Guruvayur Devaswom Board Member K S Balagopal and Guruvayur Devaswom administrator O B Arun Kumar.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Akshay's temple visit pictures were also shared on Instagram by a photographer.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Reunite After 18 Years For Priyadarshan’s Thriller ‘Haiwaan’

About Haiwaan

Priyadarshan kickstarted the shooting for the film on August 23, 2025 in Kerala's Kochi and to mark the day, Akshay took to his Instagram account to share behind-the-scenes video from the set.

The film happens to be an adaptation of Mohanlal’s 2016 Malayalam film Oppam.

Earlier, announcing the film, the actor wore a T-shirt with the word 'Saint' printed on it, he looked at Saif and joked, "I know this devil very well," teasing his co-star and hinting at the fun chemistry they share.

Actors Saif and Akshay were last seen together in Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial 'Tashan', which came out in 2008. It also starred Saif's wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role.

Besides Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead, Haiwaan also stars Saiyami Kher.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood buff. Fashion freak - Ritika Handoo adores the world of glamour. She is passionate about her work and feels writing is an art that ignites fire within the soul — something... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK