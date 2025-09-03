Akshay Kumar Spotted Wearing Traditional Mundu & Angavastram, Offers Prayers At Guruvayur Temple In Kerala Amid Haiwaan Shoot

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is currently busy shooting for Priyadarshan's next titled 'Haiwaan' with Saif Ali Khan, took some time off and visited the famous Guruvayur Temple in Kerala. He was spotted wearing a traditional garment worn around the waist, called Mundu and the angavastram for his temple visit.

Akshay Kumar At Guruvayur Temple

Several photos and videos of Akshay walking inside the temple premises were circulated on online. As per OnManorama, he chatted with people there and also obliged for photos. Akshay was seen with his security personnel and was welcomed by Guruvayur Devaswom Board Member K S Balagopal and Guruvayur Devaswom administrator O B Arun Kumar.

Akshay's temple visit pictures were also shared on Instagram by a photographer.

About Haiwaan

Priyadarshan kickstarted the shooting for the film on August 23, 2025 in Kerala's Kochi and to mark the day, Akshay took to his Instagram account to share behind-the-scenes video from the set.

The film happens to be an adaptation of Mohanlal’s 2016 Malayalam film Oppam.

Earlier, announcing the film, the actor wore a T-shirt with the word 'Saint' printed on it, he looked at Saif and joked, "I know this devil very well," teasing his co-star and hinting at the fun chemistry they share.

Actors Saif and Akshay were last seen together in Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial 'Tashan', which came out in 2008. It also starred Saif's wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role.

Besides Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead, Haiwaan also stars Saiyami Kher.