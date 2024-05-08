Advertisement
HEY BABYY CHILD ACTRESS

Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Hey Babyy's Child Actress Angel Aka Juanna Sanghvi Is All Grown Up Now - Pics

Then and Now Photos of Hey Babyy Child Actress Will Blow Your Mind

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 08, 2024, 01:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Hey Babyy's Child Actress Angel Aka Juanna Sanghvi Is All Grown Up Now - Pics Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Remember the cutesy little Angel from Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh starrer 'Hey Babyy'? Well, Angel aka Juanna Sanghvi is now all grown up and looks stunning in her latest photos which have gone viral on social media. 

Hey Babyy was released back in 2007 and was based on the American film ‘Three Men and a Baby’. Starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, and Vidya Bala - the fun movie was loved by fans. The story had these three male characters, who found the baby at their doorstep, taking care of the little one. 

Back then, Juanna Sanghvi, who played the role of ‘Angel’ was 17 months old. Fans went into throwback mode and several (now and then) photos of the actress were splashed all over the internet. Many had a good nostalgia trip, recalling how cute the child actor was in the movie. 

In her latest photos (which were reportedly clicked in 2020) Juanna is seen wearing a cool off-shoulder dress. She is happily posing with her friends in the pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ASA photographers (@asaphotographers)

However, after Hey Babyy, Juanna was not seen in any other project. As per many reports, she is 20 years old as of now.

 

